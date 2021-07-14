Gigi Hadid Admits She Had Anxiety About Being A New Mom

Gigi Hadid is sharing a glimpse into motherhood and her life at home with her family. Modeling for the cover of the Harper's Bazaar's August Issue, the supermodel admitted that boyfriend Zayn Malik took some time to find his place amongst her famous family.

"At first he was like, 'How do I get a word in edgewise?' But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind," the model explained. Sometimes, family dinners can get a bit out of hand, with the ladies pitted against each other and the "Pillowtalk" singer asked to take sides. "When he's in the middle of a family thing and everyone's like, 'Zayn, whose side are you on?' He's charming," she says. The former "One Direction" member knows what to do. "He's usually on my mom's side," Hadid jokes. "So he's smart in that sense." Hadid notes that her role in family discussions is the "brain" because she's "pulling up charts and infographics" and "speaking very calmly" while her sister Bella is the "heart" who leads with emotion and compassion. As for her mom Yolanda, Gigi describes her as "very Dutch and to the point."

Gigi — who she welcomed daughter, Khai, in September 2020 — is enjoying motherhood, gushing that her 10-month-old loves birds, animals, museums, and the outdoors. She plans to teach her daughter how to horseback ride just like her, noting that the activity is "pretty spiritual." As the new mom continues to reflect on her pregnancy, she is opening up about her anxiety and what she did to soothe it.