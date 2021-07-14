How Much Is Trayvon Bromell Actually Worth?

Trayvon Bromell seems poised to stir things up at the 2021 Summer Olympics. The sprinter battled significant injuries over the years, but he seems ready to go for gold and earn serious cash. Bromell ran in Rio in 2016, but as Sports Illustrated shared, an Achilles injury forced a heartbreaking departure. He fought to get his speed back, but it wasn't easy. "It was a big turn for me and not knowing where I was going to land in all of this and understanding how my future will go. I hit a blank spot asking, 'What's next for me?'" Bromell questioned.

Bromell had battled serious injuries before. The Baylor Lariat detailed Bromell's injuries to a hip and both knees in 2009 and 2010, and it wasn't a given he'd return to the track. "I put my faith in God, knowing he would get me through it," Bromell shared. "I didn't have the resources and my family didn't either, but God got us through it and it all paid off." He returned to racing, snagging the fastest 100-meter dash time ever achieved by a high schooler. Then, during the 2014 NCAA Championships, the Baylor University freshman became the first 18-year-old to run the 100-meter dash in less than 10 seconds. This past June, Bromell returned to that same track and ran another incredible race, winning the 100-meter final with a 9.80-second time in the U.S. Olympic Trials and setting up what could be a huge win in Tokyo.

With such an incredible career, does Bromell have a net worth to match?