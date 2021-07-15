Tyler Whitman Tells All On How He Gauges Real Estate Success - Exclusive

He joined "Million Dollar Listing New York" in its eighth season, and he's back for the ninth alongside veteran cast members and agents Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant. But to hear Tyler Whitman of "MDLNY" tell it, he's always had a knack for bringing people together and lowering the temperature. "It's been a gift of mine since way before I was in real estate," Whitman told Nicki Swift exclusively. "I actually... do think it's my superpower in this business. I can get people calm very quickly, and then once I have that... I can get them to understand the situation." And when the situation is mired in the dicey back-and-forth of negotiating offers and deals for luxurious New York real estate properties, Whitman's ready to play the game.

According to Whitman, most real estate agents skip the crucial step of making a person feel heard and understood. To recognize that, to win over the hearts and minds of the parties involved in a negotiation, Whitman says is the real key to selling. "You always just have to play the psychological game of like, 'Here's what's going on, here's how you feel, here's how the other person feels,'" Whitman explained. "'Here's your financial circumstances, here's their financial circumstances, so let's find something that works.' You know, in my head, I say this all the time for my team: if you did it right, both people will feel like they lost."

"Million Dollar Listing New York" airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.