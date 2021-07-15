Katy Perry Made A Bold Statement About Her Relationship Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr

Katy Perry made it very clear that she's on great terms with Miranda Kerr once again on Instagram on July 14. Proving their blended family is very strong, Perry shared a sweet video that showed the two spending time together at an event for Kora Organics, a beauty brand founded by Kerr.

Perry proudly supported her fiancé's former wife as the two got in close and posed. The pop superstar spritzed one of the products on her face before smiling. In the caption, the "I Kissed A Girl" hitmaker sweetly referred to Kerr as "my gal" as they celebrated "#wellnesswednesday" together while she promoted her fellow star's brand.

For her part, Kerr reposted the upload to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Love you @katyperry" alongside a smiley face surrounded by hearts.

Kerr previously gushed over the "Never Really Over" singer when she told Drew Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2020, "I adore Katy." She also shared how "happy" she is that Bloom has "found someone that makes his heart so happy" and revealed that they co-parent their son Flynn very well.

"I'm just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other," Kerr added.

Adorable! There's certainly no doubting that this is one big, happy blended family.