Katy Perry Made A Bold Statement About Her Relationship Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr
Katy Perry has made a pretty bold statement about where she stands with her fiancé's former wife, Miranda Kerr. The former Victoria's Secret model and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor wed back in 2010, but divorced in 2013. During their marriage, they welcomed a son, Flynn, together, who was born in 2011.
As for Perry, she got engaged to Bloom on Valentine's Day 2019 and the loved-up couple welcomed a daughter into the world, Daisy, in August 2020. Kerr went on to marry again, as she tied the knot with businessman Evan Spiegel in 2017. The couple have two children together, two sons named Hart and Myles.
Kerr was quick to congratulate her ex and his fiancé on the birth of their daughter. After the couple confirmed the exciting news of Daisy's arrival on Instagram, the model shared the love in the comments section of Bloom's post by writing (per Entertainment Tonight), "I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her." Perry also joined an Instagram Live session with Kerr in April where she spoke out about her daughter.
But what is Perry's relationship with Kerr really like today? Well, the "American Idol" judge revealed just how close she and the model really are with a very telling Instagram post. Read on for all the details.
Katy Perry referred to Miranda Kerr as 'my gal' in a sweet Instagram post
Katy Perry made it very clear that she's on great terms with Miranda Kerr once again on Instagram on July 14. Proving their blended family is very strong, Perry shared a sweet video that showed the two spending time together at an event for Kora Organics, a beauty brand founded by Kerr.
Perry proudly supported her fiancé's former wife as the two got in close and posed. The pop superstar spritzed one of the products on her face before smiling. In the caption, the "I Kissed A Girl" hitmaker sweetly referred to Kerr as "my gal" as they celebrated "#wellnesswednesday" together while she promoted her fellow star's brand.
For her part, Kerr reposted the upload to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Love you @katyperry" alongside a smiley face surrounded by hearts.
Kerr previously gushed over the "Never Really Over" singer when she told Drew Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in November 2020, "I adore Katy." She also shared how "happy" she is that Bloom has "found someone that makes his heart so happy" and revealed that they co-parent their son Flynn very well.
"I'm just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other," Kerr added.
Adorable! There's certainly no doubting that this is one big, happy blended family.