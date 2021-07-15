The Controversial Reason Stephen Colbert Had To Apologize To Mindy Kaling

Stephen Colbert had to offer up an apology to Mindy Kaling when the former "The Office" star appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on July 14. Kaling happily chatted with the late night host and even opened up about becoming a mom for the second time.

Kaling jokingly told the comedian she was pretty "excited" to be in New York City and appearing on the show because she was so used to being at home with her children. "I just want to thank you for letting me be on the show. It's just so nice," she said.

Kaling previously confirmed on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" back in October 2020 that she'd secretly given birth to her second child the month prior, a son named Spencer. "I'm telling it for the first time now. It feels so strange. This is news to a lot of people," she teased at the time. Kaling previously welcomed a daughter, Katherine, in 2017 (via People).

During her most recent appearance on the late night show, "The Mindy Project" star teased she was just happy to "get dressed up" and joked that she "got tanked" by making the most of the bar set up backstage. "I don't have to change a diaper. I don't have to pretend to watch 'Daniel Tiger.' It's just great!" she quipped.

But while all seemed good for the majority of the interview, it ended on a bit of a controversial note. Keep scrolling to find out why.