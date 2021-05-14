Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Secret Pregnancy

Mindy Kaling has spoken out about motherhood, explaining why she wouldn't recommend hiding a pregnancy during a global pandemic.

The actor first dropped her bombshell announcement on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," revealing that she had given birth to her baby son Spencer on September 3, 2021. Kaling also joked that she was "so insulted" when paparazzi photos of her were published and nobody guessed that she was pregnant, despite being eight months along.

Speaking to Today, she explained how working over Zoom helped her disguise her pregnancy. "I would occasionally have meetings," Kaling shared. "So from here up, I would have to look nice, but I was just kind of like pregnant, and no one saw." Hiding her visibly pregnant lower half from the world, the actor and writer thought, "What if I could get away with this?"

The "Late Night" star has also refused to share the identity of her children's fathers. "My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I'm not going to talk to anyone else about it," Kaling told The New York Times Magazine. "I think people are often surprised that for someone who seems as open as I am on social media and who writes things that seem drawn from my life, I find that stuff really private."

Although she keeps her family life out of the public eye, Kaling opened up during a #WOW2021 event about her thoughts on parenting.