Jessie J Opens Up About Struggles Six Months After Meniere's Disease Diagnosis

In December 2020, British singer Jessie J informed fans she had been hospitalized on Christmas Eve after she was "completely deaf" temporarily. As previously reported by Page Six, the cause of the singer's temporary hearing loss was Meniere's disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, it's an inner ear disorder that causes vertigo. The "Do It Like A Dude" hitmaker told fans about her worrying experience via an Instagram Live.

"I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line," she said, adding, "I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I've just been laying low in silence."

Following her hospital visit, the BRIT Award winner was sent home and given medication to help her get better. "I'm super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve, I was in the ear hospital going, 'What is going on?' But I'm glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better," she explained. Now, Jessie has opened up about she is feeling six months after being diagnosed with Meniere's disease. Keep reading to find out what she said.