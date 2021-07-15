How Does Lamar Odom Really Feel About Khloe Kardashian?

Although Khloé Kardashian recently split from Tristan Thompson amid infidelity rumors, it seems that the saga of drama continues within her love life. Despite the breakup, Khloé is reportedly handling the breakup well. "For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," an insider told People. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan." The source also mentioned that she doesn't like when people criticize him, because the Boston Celtics star is 'special' to her.

One of those 'critics' of Khloé's relationship is Lamar Odom. The former NBA player left a flirty comment under his ex-wife's July [number] Instagram post. "Hottie," Odom wrote alongside heart-eye and fire emojis under her bikini photo. Thompson also show his ex some love under the photo, but issued a shocking warning to the former Lakers' player. "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," he wrote, referencing Odom's 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose.

Odom later took a dig at Thompson by retweeting a shady comment about the latter. "NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom," the tweet read, featuring a meme of several NBA players laughing. It's clear that the two athletes are at odds over their mutual ex, but Odom seems to have an interesting reason why.