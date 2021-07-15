The Real Reason Elisabeth Hasselbeck Left Fox News

Former "Survivor" contestant Elisabeth Hasselbeck spent a decade co-hosting "The View" and then moved on to "Fox & Friends." The Fox show seemed a perfect fit for the conservative host, so many were surprised when she announced her departure just two years later. Why did she decide to leave Fox?

Hasselbeck appeared on "The View" from 2003 until 2013. Her time there contained numerous rifts with her fellow co-hosts, and the network's decision to not renew Hasselbeck's contract was upsetting. At the time, Hasselbeck was told "the show would be going in a less political direction," she wrote in her book "Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom." She admitted, "Feeling a dose of betrayal and a whopper of confusion, I felt like the walls of the building were folding in on me."

Soon after that, Hasselbeck reached out to an important connection. "Not wanting to waste any time, I remembered that I had contact information for Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of FOX News Channel," she wrote in her book. He'd once told her he'd have a job for her if she needed one, and Hasselbeck figured it was worth a shot. "Big times of need call for big risks, and contacting Roger Ailes was a big risk for me. Will he remember what he said? I wondered. Will he even care?" she wrote. Hasselbeck soon began her gig at "Fox & Friends," but less than two years later, she announced her departure.