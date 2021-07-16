Alec Baldwin Has Something To Say About Chrissy Teigen's 'Cancel Club' Post

She can't regret it enough, but the so-called "cancel culture" seems to have caught up with her. Chrissy Teigen has been subject to much criticism after her tweets from 2011 resurfaced, revealing several harassing messages towards Lindsay Lohan, "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham, and, most prominently, Courtney Stodden — whom she allegedly told to take a "dirt nap" among other hurtful messages.

Teigen has expressed regret for her past bullying behavior and has apologized. Recently, in a lengthy Instagram post, Teigen wrote about how the repercussions did not feel good and how they have affected her mental health. "[I] don't really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s*** in real life," Teigen wrote. Adding on how it has impacted her, Teigen wrote that she felt "lost" and needed to find her place again. Teigen also wrote about how it was like to be in a "cancel club." "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it. And it's hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously, you sound whiney when you've clearly done something wrong. It just sucks," she wrote.

While there's plenty of rage against Teigen's resurfaced social media posts, there are also others who feel it's enough. One such person who has reached out to Teigen is Alec Baldwin. Here's what he had to say.