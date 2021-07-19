The Strange Pop-Up That Shows On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Archewell Website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared plenty of important updates on their life via their Archewell website, but it turns out they actually don't want fans spending too much time on their official site.

The two used their website back in June when they broke royal protocol to announce the birth of their daughter and reveal her sentimental name. "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a statement read in a blog post shared on June 6. It also explained the origins of Lili's name and its connection to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's late mom, Princess Diana.

Later that month, another blog post celebrated the success of Meghan's children's book, "The Bench," hitting the top spot on The New York Times Bestseller list for children's picture books. Meghan marked the occasion by sharing an exclusive statement on the site, telling fans in part, "While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I'm encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere."

The two began using the outlet more after announcing in March 2020 they would no longer be updating their former website, SussexRoyal.com or their @SussexRoyal Instagram account.

But those doing a lot of sleuthing on the Archewell website have been experiencing a somewhat odd pop-up. Read on for the details.