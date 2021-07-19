David Harbour Reveals The Best Thing About His Las Vegas Wedding With Lily Allen

During an appearance on "The Jess Cagle Podcast" with Julia Cunningham, David Harbour opened up about his intimate wedding with "Not Fair" hitmaker Lily Allen. As previously noted by Hello!, the only other guests in attendance were Allen's two daughters, Ethel and Marnie Cooper, whom she shares with her first husband, Sam Cooper.

"Las Vegas, it's fantastic, they'll do it in an hour, you can drive through, what is annoying though is they will tweet it out!" Harbout said, per Ace Showbiz. "I gotta say, man, I highly recommend getting married in Las Vegas, especially with Elvis in a global pandemic, under the ashen skies of Las Vegas as the wildfires burn and the smoke coats all of Nevada."

Even though the coronavirus pandemic may have had something to do with the wedding's lack of guests, Harbour admits he preferred it that way. "It was a very surreal experience, to say the least, but the one great thing about sort of eloping to Vegas is you don't have to invite all those annoying people that you know," he admitted, adding, "Like, you make a list and you're like, 'Oh, these people are gonna want to be invited and we're gonna have to sit her next to him and...'"

"We went to In-N-Out Burger afterwards for our reception," he continued. "It was just so pure and joyous and what it was and I just loved it. I highly recommend it."