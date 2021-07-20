The Real Reason Nick Jonas Was Worried He Was Going To 'Offend' The Voice Coaches

Nick Jonas famously started his career in the music industry with brothers Kevin and Joe before going solo — and got back with the band in 2019, when they announced they would be joining forces once again. "It started as a seed planted in my brain by a few Twitter comments," Nick said, per Entertainment Weekly. They've since gone on to tour for their latest album, "Happiness Begins," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

While he's still in the group with his brothers, Nick continues to take on solo gigs of his own, including one as a coach on "The Voice." Jonas appeared on the show starting in 2019, and both fans and personnel at NBC were stoked. "As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick's success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional," Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment president Meredith Ahr told Deadline. "We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude, and passion that he brought to [songwriting show] 'Songland' earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on 'The Voice.'"

Fans were also thrilled with the news, as were most of the coaches. So what was Nick so worried about on the show? Keep scrolling for more deets.