Inside Britney Spears' Latest Instagram About Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears' battle is apparently far from over, as the singer let slip she's "not even close" to revealing all about her conservatorship. Over the weekend, Britney called out her "so-called support system," which seemingly included her dad and recently vocal sister Jamie Lynn Spears. "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all — did they even put a hand out to lift me up at the TIME!!!???" Brit wrote on Instagram. "How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE — did you put your hand out when I was drowning??? Again, NO." Then on July 20, she deleted the heated post in lieu of a more enigmatic Instagram. But what's clear is a lot of people do care for Britney, even those you wouldn't expect ... like Congress.

A "Free Britney" bill received bipartisan support after two House of Representatives members proposed to protect Britney and other individuals under legal conservatorships, per CNBC. Introduced by Florida representative Charlie Crist and South Carolina representative Nancy Mace, the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation (or FREE) would enable conservatees to request for their privately appointed guardian be replaced with a public conservator "free from financial conflicts of interest." Conservatees also wouldn't have to demonstrate they've been abused in order to petition for new representation, per The Cut.

If passed, the bill will be a step forward for the estimated 1.3 million Americans under similar restrictive arrangements ... and may make it easier for those like Britney to say what they need to.