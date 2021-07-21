The Truth About Cardi B And Offset's Extravagant First Date

Cardi B and Offset don't exactly shy away from extravagance. Whether it's their daughter Kulture's third birthday party, or a shopping spree, these two know how to go all out. Apparently, they've been doing that since the beginning, too. Offset and Cardi have been dating since sometime in 2017 and got secretly married in September of that year. Their relationship wasn't always easy, with constant rumors about the Migos rapper cheating on her and several public breakups and re-couplings ensuing.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper defended her decision to Cosmopolitan (via Us Weekly) to get back with her hubby in 2018. "I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s*** with my man, and I don't got to explain why. I'm not your property," she said. "This is my life ... I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision ... It's not right, what he f***ing did — but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."

Together or not, the two obviously have an intense connection, as Offset explained during a July appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. Read on to see what he said, and for the story about how their love began.