The Real Reason Taylor Swift Pulled Her Fearless Album From Major Award Eligibility

Taylor Swift has had a whirlwind of a year in music, which typically means a whirlwind of an award season in her future.

The pop-country artist released not one, but three albums over the course of one year. She began with her eighth studio album, "Folklore," which dropped in July 2020. She followed it up just a few months later, giving fans a holiday gift by releasing her ninth studio album, "Evermore." While clearly busy in the studio, the artist has also been simultaneously battling for the rights to her first six albums, after a sale of her records went to Scooter Braun, sparking a feud between the two. The music manager then sold Swift's masters for a whopping $300 million.

By November 2020, however, Swift got the green light to re-record her first six albums, beginning with "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," which was released in April 2021. The re-recording earned Swift a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200... again. The artist made music history as the first woman to have three album releases go No. 1 within just 12 months.

"Folklore" was the first of the big three to get industry recognition, earning Swift her third Album of the Year win at the Grammys, and as fans await for 2022 Grammys they'll be disappointed to know the artist has decided not to put "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" up for eligibility. Read on to find out why.