The Real Reason Taylor Swift Pulled Her Fearless Album From Major Award Eligibility
Taylor Swift has had a whirlwind of a year in music, which typically means a whirlwind of an award season in her future.
The pop-country artist released not one, but three albums over the course of one year. She began with her eighth studio album, "Folklore," which dropped in July 2020. She followed it up just a few months later, giving fans a holiday gift by releasing her ninth studio album, "Evermore." While clearly busy in the studio, the artist has also been simultaneously battling for the rights to her first six albums, after a sale of her records went to Scooter Braun, sparking a feud between the two. The music manager then sold Swift's masters for a whopping $300 million.
By November 2020, however, Swift got the green light to re-record her first six albums, beginning with "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," which was released in April 2021. The re-recording earned Swift a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200... again. The artist made music history as the first woman to have three album releases go No. 1 within just 12 months.
"Folklore" was the first of the big three to get industry recognition, earning Swift her third Album of the Year win at the Grammys, and as fans await for 2022 Grammys they'll be disappointed to know the artist has decided not to put "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" up for eligibility. Read on to find out why.
'Fearless' won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2009
As award season gears up, Taylor Swift is bowing out, restricting her eligibility for even more recognition.
The singer released a statement to Billboard via her rep, revealing she would not be putting "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" up for award consideration. "After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' in any category at this year's upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards," read the statement. "'Fearless' has already won four Grammys including Album of the Year, as well as the CMA Award for Album of the Year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time."
But the statement did confirm that Swift's ninth studio album "Evermore" "will be submitted to the Grammys for consideration in all eligible categories," giving Swifties a chance to root for the star at the 2022 Grammys. If "Evermore" does follow in the footsteps of "Folklore," Swift will only add to her 41 Grammy nominations and 11 Grammy wins.