Prince William Has Some Book News Of His Own

On July 19, Prince Harry confirmed that he'll be writing a memoir for Penguin Random House, set for a 2022 release date, per The New York Times. And while the book will surely bring in plenty of revenue, Harry is donating his proceeds from the book to charity.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement provided to the Times and other news outlets. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

But Harry isn't the only member of the royal family with book news to share. Keep reading to see what Prince William is up to in the literary world.