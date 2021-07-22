Prince William Has Some Book News Of His Own
On July 19, Prince Harry confirmed that he'll be writing a memoir for Penguin Random House, set for a 2022 release date, per The New York Times. And while the book will surely bring in plenty of revenue, Harry is donating his proceeds from the book to charity.
"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement provided to the Times and other news outlets. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
But Harry isn't the only member of the royal family with book news to share. Keep reading to see what Prince William is up to in the literary world.
Prince William is writing the introduction to a book about the environment
Climate change is a hot-button issue worldwide, and Prince William wants to be part of the solution. The Duke of Cambridge is writing the introduction to the upcoming book "Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet," per Newsweek.
The outlet notes that the Earthshot prize is "the most prestigious environment prize in history," with the book focusing on how people and corporations can save the environment. It's set for a September release date in the U.K. and an October release date in the U.S., per Newsweek.
Of course, a book about saving the planet is hardly as juicy as Prince Harry's memoir is sure to be. But despite the wildly different book topics, both Harry and William's books will bring good into the world — William's with awareness about climate change, and Harry's with the money he earns going to charity.