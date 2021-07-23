The Truth About Jay-Z And Beyonce's House Catching On Fire

In a report by TMZ, fire officials were called to a New Orleans home reportedly owned by Jay-Z and Beyoncé after a fire broke out in the early evening of July 21. Officials told the outlet the fire was classified as arson, after calls came in reporting a suspicious person near the home.

Who was it who wondering around the Carters' property? That information remains unknown, but the outlet reports it took a whopping 22 firefighters two hours to take down the flames, according to TMZ. A fire department spokesperson told the New York Post, "If they didn't get there when they did, it could have been much worse."

Realtor.com reports that the mansion is located in the Garden District of New Orleans, and was originally built in 1927 as a Presbyterian church. The historic property was then converted to a ballet school before being renovated as a home in 2000. The home itself is three stories, with three additionally apartments on the property — plenty of room for the Carter's entire entourage.

Beyoncé's sister Solange Knowles might be the star's closest neighbor in New Orleans. The "A Seat at the Table" singer boasted about the southern city to Vogue in 2016, telling the outlet, "it is also one of those things you can't put into words. You can't really put your finger on what is so magical about it."