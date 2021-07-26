Will Prince Harry's Memoir Reveal This About Meghan?

Prince Harry is no stranger to taking the royal family to task — we're still not over his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. However, it seems like he might mention his wife Meghan Markle in his memoir.

When Harry announced his memoir, he said he was writing it "as the man I have become," according to People. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he shared.

Harry did not have to ask permission to write the book, but he did give the royal family a heads up so they were clued in to what was going on. It appears that he's excited to really pull back the curtain on his life for fans, as he added, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful." Calling this memoir juicy could be a vast understatement!

While it feels like we know quite a bit about Harry's opinions toward his family, fans can't help but wonder what he will say about his wife. Keep reading for more details.