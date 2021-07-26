Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Turning Heads With What She Encouraged People In Arkansas To Do

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been in the spotlight for quite some time, but her most memorable role in recent memory was as press secretary for former President Donald Trump. Sanders served as the press secretary for three years during Trump's presidency, per Time, after Sean Spicer resigned from the position. In April 2019, Trump announced that Sanders would be stepping down from her post in a tweet that has since disappeared after Twitter deactivated his account. "Our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," he wrote.

According to Fox 5, Sanders was emotional during her resignation. "I couldn't be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country and particularly to work for this president," she told the press. "I loved every minute. Even the hard minutes." Sanders shared that she would be going back home to spend more time with her three children, who she called "the most outspoken and loyal supporters" of Donald Trump.

Then, in January 2021, Sanders shared a video to announce a run for governor of Arkansas. "I've been tested under fire, successfully managing one crisis after another, in one of the most difficult, high-pressure jobs in all of government," she said in a video. "At the table with President Trump, confronting our most dangerous adversaries like China and North Korea." So why is everyone buzzing about her most recent statement? Keep scrolling for the deets.