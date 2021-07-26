How Is Prince Harry Going To Avoid Coming Across As Bitter?

The world can't wait for Prince Harry's memoir to hit the shelves, but it appears that his tone in the book could become a concern.

Harry sent fans into a frenzy when he announced his memoir and it seems like a juicy read. Writing about his life was a no-brainer for him as he said in a statement (via People): "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," adding, "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

Harry couldn't give too much away, but it looks like he can't wait to dive into his life and share his story. "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," he continued. Although he gave the royal family a heads up, Prince Charles and Prince William are reportedly "nervous," according to Us Weekly.

The excitement for the memoir is real, but what will Harry actually sound like? Keep reading for more details.