What Will The Updated Edition Of Harry And Meghan's Finding Freedom Contain?

There's been a lot of talk about the literary life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently. To recap, Harry caused a stir in July when he announced his partnership with Penguin Random House and his plans to publish a memoir in 2022. This was big news because the royal family rarely divulges details of their personal lives to the public. It's the first time Harry has personally penned a book about his life, but it's definitely not the first book on the subject. The most recent or at the very least most splashy royal biography to cover Harry and Meghan's life is "Finding Freedom."

"Finding Freedom" was released after Harry and Meghan announced their intention to officially leave the royal family and move to the U.S. A lot has happened in the intervening year, so "Finding Freedom" isn't exactly the most recent version of the story. To remedy that issue, Harper Collins is releasing a new edition of the book with an updated chapter to further flesh out the details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives, per The Daily Mail.

Here's what you can expect to find in the new edition of the book.