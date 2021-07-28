Vishal Parvani Tells All On His Relationship With Richa Sadana - Exclusive

Relationships are at the heart of Bravo's unscripted hit "Family Karma," and none have been as compelling — or quite as tumultuous — as Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana's. Although Season 1 ended with Vishal's proposal after nearly nine years of dating, Season 2 quickly picked up with Richa returning the ring and the two working to overcome problems with distance, their relationship, and families. What does that mean for viewers? As Parvani told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview: "A lot more endearing moments, and a lot more, I guess, tears, as well."

"I wish I could say it's a smooth path, but that's not life," Parvani admitted. "We have a lot of ups and downs, and you're going to see a lot more of that." Still, this season has already shown them navigating their growing pains in a mature way. On social media, Vishal revealed that the two started couple's therapy, although the unconventional pair seemed to tackle their problems in an equally quirky way, going head-to-head in giant plastic bubbles. Sadana even opened up to her mom about their relationship in the July 21 episode, stating, "I have put you over him always, and I think now we need to put ourselves first."

Still, opening up your private life to the world isn't easy. "There's no such thing as a perfect relationship," Parvani said. "I think you get to see both of us grow and embrace more open communication with one another."