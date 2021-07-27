Meghan McCain Has Something To Say About That Tucker Carlson Confrontation

A July episode of "The View" focused on a viral video of a disgruntled citizen, Dan Bailey, confronting controversial news anchor Tucker Carlson while shopping at a local bait shop. "You are the worst human being known to mankind," Bailey said. "I want you to know that." For his part, Carleson didn't seem to have much to say in his defense.

Enter Meghan McCain. Unlike her co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, who found the confrontation appropriate, McCain was horrified. "As incendiary as many people find Tucker Carlson, they find the women on this show equally incendiary for different reasons," she said, per Decider. "If it's okay and should be expected, maybe there's an expectation that wherever we go, it's okay for people to come up to us and scream things and say things."

Translation: McCain thought her co-hosts were being hypocritical since they likely wouldn't think someone yelling at them in public was "polite." "This isn't normal," she said. "I think any rationalization that this is normal or should be accepted in the United States of America is not only indecent, but it's beyond the pale of any expectation of any kind of decorum in a society like the United States of America." McCain added pointedly, "Anyone who tries to rationalize it is gross. That man should apologize to Tucker Carlson."