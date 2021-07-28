Who Is Alex Rodriguez's New Rumored Love Interest Melanie Collins?

It's a battle of the yachts! Jennifer Lopez and on-again beau Ben Affleck have been making a splash as they galavant around St. Tropez, France, and Capri, Italy on their $130 million superyacht for the popstar's 52nd birthday. But they aren't the only ones sailing the French Riviera — Lopez's ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez was also spotted in St. Tropez at the same time. On Rodriguez's $32 million yacht is former NFL player Eric Decker and his wife, singer Jessie James Decker, per Daily Mail.

Fans around the world are closely watching the exes' eerily similar birthday vacations. The Daily Mail spotted both yachts extremely close to one another in the St. Tropez harbor. The "On the Floor" singer was spotted lying on her stomach toward the bow of her yacht as her boyfriend puts his hand on her derriere, which many fans speculated to be a frame-for-frame recreation of the singer's "Jenny From the Block" video.

Rodriguez was spotted zooming around his ex's superyacht on a jet ski with blonde sports broadcaster Melanie Collins, 35, who is a guest on the former MLB player's $312,000-a-week yacht. So, what is really going on with these two? Read on to find out.