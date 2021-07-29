Why Lil Nas X's Upcoming Album Has The Internet Talking

In a short span of time, Lil Nas X has gone from cowboy-hat-wearing boy wonder to one of music's most talked-about pop stars. With a debut single — "Old Town Road" — that remained at the top of the charts for a record-breaking 17 weeks, the star's career continues to propel and shows no signs of declining. Earlier this year, the "Panini" hitmaker achieved his second Billboard No. 1 — "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" — on the US Hot 100 and has revealed he has been working on his debut album, "Montero."

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in May, Lil Nas X discussed what the album is all about. "It's a coming-of-age story. My heartbreaks — there's been a lot of those in the past couple of years," he said, adding, "I'm writing about my actual life and things that I'm actually going through. This album will give people a greater sense of who I am and what I stand for."

In just a matter of years, Lil Nas X has already secured himself some big ol' collaborations. On his debut EP, "7," he teamed up with fellow rapper Cardi B, Travis Barker, and Billy Ray Cyrus. With that being said, recent potential leaks prove that the star could have more big features locked and loaded for his forthcoming album. Keep reading to find out more.