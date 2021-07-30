Madonna Has Words For DaBaby
DaBaby might be considered big in the rap scene, but fans and celebrities alike aren't giving his recent homophobic remarks a pass. To recap, the "Rockstar" hitmaker performed at Rolling Loud festival in Miami over the weekend and made untrue comments about people living with HIV, per BBC. During his set, DaBaby asked everyone in the crowd to "put your cell phone light up" — except for those who were HIV-positive or were gay men engaging in oral sex in parking lots. He even went as far as to say that HIV will "make you die in two or three weeks," which is a false claim.
Unsurprisingly, the Grammy Award-nominated musician received a huge backlash from the public and high-profile stars. As noted by BBC, fashion brand Boohoo said they would no longer be working with DaBaby after his homophobic language. Collaborator Dua Lipa also took to her Instagram story to express that she is "surprised and horrified" by what he had said. Shortly after, DaBaby took to Twitter to apologize, writing, "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody."
Despite his apology, many are still enraged. Queen of Pop Madonna, for one, is never one to shy away from speaking up, and has used her large platform to give DaBaby a piece of her mind.
Madonna says DaBaby is the reason 'we are still living in a world divided by fear'
Being the LGBTQ+ icon that she is, Madonna was not happy about what DaBaby said to the crowd at Rolling Loud festival in Miami. The "This Used To Be My Playground" hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a video clip of the rapper making false claims about those who are HIV positive. She then informed her 16.2 million followers that what DaBaby had to say was not acceptable. "If you're going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS, then know your facts," she wrote, adding, "I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance. No one dies of AIDS in two or three weeks anymore."
"People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN," Madonna continued. In the span of 12 hours, her post caught the attention of her loyal fan base, racking up more than 144,000 likes and over 14,800 comments. "queen has spoken," replied one fan, while another wrote, "Educate the children, mother." It also caught the attention of fellow celebrities, like Andy Cohen, who commented with multiple clapping emojis.