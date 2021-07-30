Madonna Has Words For DaBaby

DaBaby might be considered big in the rap scene, but fans and celebrities alike aren't giving his recent homophobic remarks a pass. To recap, the "Rockstar" hitmaker performed at Rolling Loud festival in Miami over the weekend and made untrue comments about people living with HIV, per BBC. During his set, DaBaby asked everyone in the crowd to "put your cell phone light up" — except for those who were HIV-positive or were gay men engaging in oral sex in parking lots. He even went as far as to say that HIV will "make you die in two or three weeks," which is a false claim.

Unsurprisingly, the Grammy Award-nominated musician received a huge backlash from the public and high-profile stars. As noted by BBC, fashion brand Boohoo said they would no longer be working with DaBaby after his homophobic language. Collaborator Dua Lipa also took to her Instagram story to express that she is "surprised and horrified" by what he had said. Shortly after, DaBaby took to Twitter to apologize, writing, "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody."

Despite his apology, many are still enraged. Queen of Pop Madonna, for one, is never one to shy away from speaking up, and has used her large platform to give DaBaby a piece of her mind.