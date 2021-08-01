The Real Reason A Scarlett Johansson Movie Is Being Halted

"Tower of Terror" has been halted, according to We Got This Covered, because Scarlett Johansson sued Disney over their hybrid release of "Black Widow." According to the BBC, Disney released the film via streaming as well as in theaters, but Johansson claims this went against her contract and resulted in a huge loss of earnings. The superhero movie was created by Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, and Johansson expected a "theatrical release," meaning there would be a longer period of time before the film hit streaming platforms. The BBC notes that a traditional time lapse was 90 days before the new film would begin streaming.

Disney shot back, noting that Johansson had already earned additional compensation, as well as the $20 million owed her. They also offered a rather scathing rebuttal, saying that Johansson's lawsuit was "especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic." Disney wasn't exactly wrong in mentioning the pandemic; many theaters have not yet reopened, so streaming a new movie became one of the only ways to offer access.

However, as "We Got This Covered" also noted, it's not like Disney is going to continue with the "Tower of Terror" after this go-around and open the door to "another potential point of contention between the warring parties."