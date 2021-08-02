Lenny Kravitz Has Words For Jason Momoa On His Birthday

Unless you've been living under a rock, you will already know that musician Lenny Kravitz married "Cosby Show" actor Lisa Bonet in 1987. As previously reported by Insider, the pair called it quits in 1993 and share daughter Zoë Kravitz. Despite a divorce, the pair have remained good friends and have proven that not every split needs to be messy. Both Bonet and Lenny have attended various public events together many times, including the 2015 MET Gala.

Bonet has since found love in "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa, who she married in 2017. The duo has been in a relationship since 2005 after meeting at a jazz bar. Since being welcomed into the family, Zoë has referred to Momoa as her second dad. In an Instagram post shared on August 1, 2020, she wished him well on his big day. "happy birthday papabear! i love you," she wrote, adding the red heart emoji.

A year later, Lenny has words to say about Momoa on his birthday. Keep reading to find out what he said.