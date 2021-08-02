Lenny Kravitz Has Words For Jason Momoa On His Birthday
Unless you've been living under a rock, you will already know that musician Lenny Kravitz married "Cosby Show" actor Lisa Bonet in 1987. As previously reported by Insider, the pair called it quits in 1993 and share daughter Zoë Kravitz. Despite a divorce, the pair have remained good friends and have proven that not every split needs to be messy. Both Bonet and Lenny have attended various public events together many times, including the 2015 MET Gala.
Bonet has since found love in "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa, who she married in 2017. The duo has been in a relationship since 2005 after meeting at a jazz bar. Since being welcomed into the family, Zoë has referred to Momoa as her second dad. In an Instagram post shared on August 1, 2020, she wished him well on his big day. "happy birthday papabear! i love you," she wrote, adding the red heart emoji.
A year later, Lenny has words to say about Momoa on his birthday. Keep reading to find out what he said.
Lenny Kravitz considers Jason Momoa a 'brother'
To honor Jason Momoa on his 42nd birthday on August 1, rockstar Lenny Kravitz took to Instagram to share a black-and-white snapshot of the duo taken by photographer Mark Seliger. Lenny rocked a black-and-white tux suit, styled his dark hair in dreads, and stayed true to his brand with a pair of shades. Momoa wore a white vest and paired the ensemble with a pair of trousers. He kept his long hair down and had a camera wrapped around his body. "Happy Birthday, @prideofgypsies," Lenny wrote, adding, "I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family."
In less than 24 hours, the post racked up over 567,000 likes and over 6,700 comments, one of which came from Momoa himself. "love u madly. mahalo nui loa," Mamoa wrote, which means "thank you very much," in Hawaiian. "The coolest family ever. You don't see too many men who can have that kind of mutual respect for each other who both were married to the same woman," another person shared. "Lisa Bonet has had both of these men in her life when the rest of us can't even get close to 1. Life's not fair," a third fan joked, adding the crying laughing face emoji.