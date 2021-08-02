Does Lauren Bushnell Already Want To Have Baby No. 2?

"The Bachelor" alum Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane welcomed their first child, Dutton Walker Lane, on June 8, but it looks like she's already thinking about baby number two!

Lauren set the Internet aflame on July 31 when she shared an Instagram photo of her and Chris with the caption, "Let's make another," baby emoji in tow. Some former "Bachelor" castmates seemed to agree with her, as Heather Ferguson commented, "Yes pleaseeeee." Her twin sister, Emily Ferguson, chimed in with four heart-eye emojis. It's clear that no one would be upset if the couple expanded their family a little more! Meanwhile, Lauren has gushed over her son Dutton even in difficult moments, like when she and her husband rushed him to the hospital due to a possible ear infection, per Page Six. Since then, Lauren and Chris have been savoring early parenthood, especially (one-sided) conversations with their son. The cuteness is off the charts!

Although Lauren's post might come as a shock, this isn't the first time she's been candid about expanding her family. Keep reading for more details.