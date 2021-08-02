The Shocking Thing This Lawmaker Just Said About Nancy Pelosi

Even before President Joe Biden was sworn into office in January, congressional Republicans were arguably already setting their sights towards the 2022 midterm elections in the hopes of taking back the House and the Senate, which were ushered in as a unified Democratic front along with Biden's win.

While traditionalist "Never Trumpers" within the GOP might have their own prerogatives in flipping both factions of Congress, it also seems that it's the Trump supporters still within the party who are most openly leading the charge for 2022. And it seems like making envelope-pushing (if not envelope-tearing) statements are still in the playbook.

Perhaps among those who possibly have the most to gain from a Republican majority is none other than Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has made it exceedingly clear that he's eyeing the seat now currently occupied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But as CNN reported on August 2, a glaring remark concerning his congressional rival has seemingly put McCarthy, who has remained one of Trump's most ardent supporters, in hot water during a recent interview. But is it enough to usurp McCarthy's chances of not only becoming House Speaker himself but of even keeping his seat? Read on to find out what he said.