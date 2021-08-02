Royal Photographer Predicted Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Marriage Would End After 3 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage has been scrutinized since the day they tied the knot. The couple first met in July 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend, according to the Independent. They went on their very first date at Soho House in London, and really hit it off. From there, they made plans to see each other as often as their schedules would allow. Of course, at the time, Meghan was still working on "Suits," and Harry had several obligations and royal duties that he needed to carry out. Things moved fairly rapidly from there, and it didn't take long for the two to fall in love. In November 2017, while the two were at home "roasting chicken," Harry got down on one knee and proposed to Meghan, according to Today.

Once they went public with their engagement, it seemed as though the tabloids put out never-ending content, focusing more on the negative than the positive. The reason? "Because it sells papers," royal historian Marlene Koenig once said, according to The Washington Post. And plenty of people had their doubts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — even Harry's own brother, Prince William, thought that Harry and Meghan's relationship moved a little too fast, according to People magazine. It seems that people were stopping just short of taking bets on how long Harry and Meghan would last. And, for one specific royal photographer, the best guess was just three years — and he has spoken out about his prediction. Read on to find out more.