Inside Lindsey Graham's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Add Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to the list of politicians who have tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday August 2, the South Carolina senator revealed that, despite already being vaccinated, he was experiencing "flu-like symptoms" and confirmed he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, via CNN.

This news comes a little over a week after the CDC announced that even fully vaccinated Americans should continue to wear masks to help stop the spread of the even more infectious Delta variant. Gerald Harmon, president of the American Medical Association, told The Hill, "With cases of COVID-19 continuing to increase in the United States and a significant number of people who remain unvaccinated, the CDC's updated mask guidance is needed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 — particularly the Delta variant, which we know is much more contagious." However, according to The Hill, this new mandate caused "a range of Republican lawmakers [to] outright blast the change, saying the CDC was flip-flopping and unnecessarily intruding in the lives of people who had already gotten the vaccine."

Graham's COVID-19 diagnosis, however, supports the new CDC guidelines. Want to know more about Graham's condition? The senator shared the news on Twitter and also gave updates on how he's been feeling. Keep reading to learn more.