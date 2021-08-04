Inside Taylor Swift's Message For Simone Biles At The Olympics
The golden girls of music and sports are proving nothing is stronger than the power of sisterhood. Simone Biles was reduced to Twitter tears on August 3 after a new Tokyo Olympics promo was released, calling her a "hero." But it wasn't just any old narrator praising the gymnast. In fact, it was multiple Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift. Despite being worlds away from competitive sport, Swift has been supporting the U.S. Olympic teams through a few inspiring commercials recently.
In late July, Swift lauded the all-women's gymnastics team with another motivational message following a few tumbles. In a voiceover to a video of the competitors training, Swift said (via Billboard), "Life can surprise you. It can humble you. It can test you. It can inspire you." When four-time gold medalist Biles withdrew from four Olympic events, her team members Suni Lee and Jade Carey had to step up to the plate. "They didn't expect this to be the story, but that doesn't mean they weren't ready for the spotlight. They've worked for this, they've dreamed about this, they belong here." Team USA ended up winning silver in the team event, while Lee won gold in the individual.
But Swift wasn't going to back away from another opportunity to give a little shout-out to an incredible athlete when she announced her return to the Games. The pop star separately paid tribute to Biles with a heartwarming message, which also made us cry.
Taylor Swift called Simone Biles 'perfectly human' for focusing on her mental health
Taylor Swift fangirling over Simone Biles is the kind of content we need more of. During a promo for Biles' balance beam event, Swift praised the gymnast for prioritizing her mental health when she withdrew: "Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don't you see? It still is. She's perfectly human. And that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero." On July 28, Biles announced she was pulling out "in order to focus on her mental health," and because she was struggling with the "twisties," per CBS. But on August 3, she was back for the beams ... winning not only bronze in the event, but also fan' hearts.
Biles was equally touched by a certain celeb's admiration when she tweeted, "I'm crying. how special. I love you @taylorswift13." Swift herself was quick to respond, thanking Biles for being her authentic self. "I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you." We love to see it — and apparently Twitter does too. One user wrote, "two absolute queens who have both had serious mental health resets throughout the career." Another said, "This is what women supporting women looks like...lifting each other up." Couldn't agree more.