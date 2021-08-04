Inside Taylor Swift's Message For Simone Biles At The Olympics

The golden girls of music and sports are proving nothing is stronger than the power of sisterhood. Simone Biles was reduced to Twitter tears on August 3 after a new Tokyo Olympics promo was released, calling her a "hero." But it wasn't just any old narrator praising the gymnast. In fact, it was multiple Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift. Despite being worlds away from competitive sport, Swift has been supporting the U.S. Olympic teams through a few inspiring commercials recently.

In late July, Swift lauded the all-women's gymnastics team with another motivational message following a few tumbles. In a voiceover to a video of the competitors training, Swift said (via Billboard), "Life can surprise you. It can humble you. It can test you. It can inspire you." When four-time gold medalist Biles withdrew from four Olympic events, her team members Suni Lee and Jade Carey had to step up to the plate. "They didn't expect this to be the story, but that doesn't mean they weren't ready for the spotlight. They've worked for this, they've dreamed about this, they belong here." Team USA ended up winning silver in the team event, while Lee won gold in the individual.

But Swift wasn't going to back away from another opportunity to give a little shout-out to an incredible athlete when she announced her return to the Games. The pop star separately paid tribute to Biles with a heartwarming message, which also made us cry.