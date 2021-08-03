How Simone Biles' Boyfriend Really Feels About Her Olympics Bronze Medal Win

Simone Biles' boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, has reacted to her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles returned to the competition on August 3 after a very difficult week in Japan that saw her struggle with her mental health. As fans will know, Biles withdrew from several elements of the competition, including the vault and the uneven bars (per CBS Sports).

Biles made her big return to the Olympic Games to compete on the balance beam alongside fellow U.S. gymnast, Suni Lee. After a difficult few days experiencing the gymnastic phenomenon known as "the twisties," Biles proved once again why she's one of the greatest gymnasts of all time as she pulled out all the stops to earn a bronze medal.

Biles came in third place behind Chinese athletes Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing, getting a score of 14.000 (via NBC News). The star was clearly happy to be back in the game, as she showed off a huge smile and excitedly hugged her team after dismounting the beam.

Immediately after her bronze medal was confirmed, Biles was spotted on a FaceTime call with her family as they celebrated with a watching party back home in the U.S. But what did Owens really make of it all? Scroll on for how he shared his thoughts about Biles' big win.