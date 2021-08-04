Barack Obama's Latest Move Is Turning Heads

Only two days after former President Barack Obama found himself under intense scrutiny — he was reportedly planning a large birthday celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic — it now seems like he has changed course.

As per CNN, Obama's 60th birthday celebration was set to take place on Martha's Vineyard, and it originally included a guest list of up to 400 guests and 200 hired staff. But by all appearances, the former president has seemingly taken in the criticism levied against him by internet denizens and Piers Morgan, who wrote a scathing op-ed about the situation for the Daily Mail.

As CNN reported on August 4, Obama's spokesperson has addressed the situation, and it looks like he's employed a number of safety measures in order to take the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and the delta variant, in particular — into consideration. So what's the scoop about Obama's updated plans in light of this new assessment about COVID-19? Keep on scrolling to find out.