The Truth About Olivia Rodrigo And Cardi B's Relationship

Hollywood may seem big, but in reality the industry is so small, making the strangest of friendships, like a young Disney actor turned pop singer and a New York rapper, very possible.

The friendship between alternative pop artist Olivia Rodrigo and rapper Cardi B first began when the young Disney actor fangirled over Cardi in an interview with Apple Music.

"I'm so in love with her, I want to marry her," said Rodrigo, the 18-year-old singer who's debut album "Sour" hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. "I'm obsessed with her. I love 'Invasion of Privacy.'" Rodrigo's career skyrocketed after starring in Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" beginning in 2019. Since, the pop star expanded her fanbase beyond Disney with her alternative pop hits "Driver's License" and "Good 4 U."

The artist shared with Zane Lowe the process behind her mainstream music venture, including how Cardi B played a major role in her songwriting. "I feel lucky to be a teenager at the time when Cardi is making music. ... Just even as a songwriter, some of the stuff that she says is just so honest and almost like shockingly honest," Rodrigo said. "That's definitely something that I sort of grapple with in my songwriting."

Cardi B caught wind of Rodrigo's praise, sending love to the young star and prompting Rodrigo to hang a sweet memento of the rapper in her apartment.