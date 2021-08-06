Jake Gyllenhaal Admits He Doesn't Like To Bathe Himself

Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the coolest cats in Hollywood, and he's a man of many talents. Whether he's acting, modeling, or walking the red carpet, he does it all with total class. The actor is the new face behind Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering he's one of Hollywood's hottest A-listers. Now, Gyllenhaal is following in the ranks of other stars like Natalie Portman for Dior and Keira Knightley for Chanel.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor shared that he loves to be active in whatever he is doing, so being the face of this hot new fragrance was pretty intriguing to him. "So the presentation of what Prada wanted to do, and what Johan [Renck, the ad's director] wanted to do, was [let's] put you on a boat, this beautiful boat and this expression of technology and artistry," he told the outlet. "It is really gorgeous, this boat, and it actually sails."

Gyllenhaal shared that the fragrance was a true adventure in every sense of the word. "It's not just some idea of adventure. It's for real — even though there's a fantasy part of it," he dished. So after a long day of adventuring, many may think about unwinding in a nice warm bath.... but not Gyllenhaal. The star revealed some of his hygiene habits, and fans were surprised, to say the least. Keep reading for more deets.