Jake Gyllenhaal Admits He Doesn't Like To Bathe Himself
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the coolest cats in Hollywood, and he's a man of many talents. Whether he's acting, modeling, or walking the red carpet, he does it all with total class. The actor is the new face behind Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering he's one of Hollywood's hottest A-listers. Now, Gyllenhaal is following in the ranks of other stars like Natalie Portman for Dior and Keira Knightley for Chanel.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor shared that he loves to be active in whatever he is doing, so being the face of this hot new fragrance was pretty intriguing to him. "So the presentation of what Prada wanted to do, and what Johan [Renck, the ad's director] wanted to do, was [let's] put you on a boat, this beautiful boat and this expression of technology and artistry," he told the outlet. "It is really gorgeous, this boat, and it actually sails."
Gyllenhaal shared that the fragrance was a true adventure in every sense of the word. "It's not just some idea of adventure. It's for real — even though there's a fantasy part of it," he dished. So after a long day of adventuring, many may think about unwinding in a nice warm bath.... but not Gyllenhaal. The star revealed some of his hygiene habits, and fans were surprised, to say the least. Keep reading for more deets.
Jake Gyllenhaal is anti-bathing
Who doesn't love a good, relatable star? While Jake Gyllenhaal may have super-human good looks and a job that most would envy, but that doesn't mean he isn't just your average, everyday dude. To a lot of us, showering and bathing is a chore that we don't love spending time doing. It turns out, Gyllenhaal shares the same sentiments as his fellow bath-haters. The actor revealed his hygiene habits in an interview with Vanity Fair, and let us tell you — we can relate.
"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that," Gyllenhaal confessed. "But I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves." He is correct; the body does naturally do some cleaning for us.
When describing other things that are "revelatory" about his bathing experiences, Gyllenhaal shared that he's pretty intrigued by the loofah. "I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature," he shared. "They feel like they've been made in a factory but, in fact, it's just not true. Since I was young, it's amazed me." Not going to lie; we never really thought about the loofah, but Gyllenhaal's right... those magical bath washers are pretty crazy, huh?