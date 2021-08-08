This Is How Princess Eugenie Has Supported Meghan And Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not have an easy go of royal life. The duo, especially Meghan, faced ruthless scrutiny from the British press, especially from characters like Piers Morgan. Considering this treatment, it was both surprising and not when Meghan and Harry announced that they would not return as working members of the royal family, per NBC.
The announcement had a ripple effect across the world and only escalated with their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Unsurprisingly, rumors broke after the interview that there was division among royals, particularly between Harry and Prince William, with sources claiming that there was a rift between the brothers.
While a reconciliation seems imminent between the two men, as Newsweek reported, there are other members of the royal family who have provided unconditional support of Harry and Meghan. This has come from Princess Eugenie, who has assisted the couple in more ways than one.
Princess Eugenie has always had Harry and Meghan's backs
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have been long-standing allies of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In early August 2021, Eugenie jumped on her Instagram Story to explain how she was actively participating in Meghan's new Archewell mentoring program, 40x40, which aims at getting women back into the workforce after the pandemic, the website explains. "To celebrate The Duchess of Sussex's 40th birthday, I am devoting 40 minutes of mentorship or service to a cause I care about," Eugenie explained on IG, via Vanity Fair. "Please join me in donating your time. Together, we can contribute to a global wave of compassion and positive change."
Their love and support goes way back. As Vanity Fair explained, Eugenie was one of the first in Harry's family to know about his budding relationship with Meghan, and when news broke about Harry and Meghan's romance, the couples were touring together in Canada. The support is mutual, too. Eugenie, Jack, and their new son, August, have been living at Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Harry and Meghan in England, according to People. So while Harry might be facing reconciliation with other family members, there has been nothing but support from his cousin, Eugenie.