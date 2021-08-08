This Is How Princess Eugenie Has Supported Meghan And Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not have an easy go of royal life. The duo, especially Meghan, faced ruthless scrutiny from the British press, especially from characters like Piers Morgan. Considering this treatment, it was both surprising and not when Meghan and Harry announced that they would not return as working members of the royal family, per NBC.

The announcement had a ripple effect across the world and only escalated with their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Unsurprisingly, rumors broke after the interview that there was division among royals, particularly between Harry and Prince William, with sources claiming that there was a rift between the brothers.

While a reconciliation seems imminent between the two men, as Newsweek reported, there are other members of the royal family who have provided unconditional support of Harry and Meghan. This has come from Princess Eugenie, who has assisted the couple in more ways than one.