Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Just Won A Medal At The Olympics

If modeling was an Olympic sport, there's no doubt Kendall Jenner would take the gold. Fortunately, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star can still relish in the momentous celebrations considering her boyfriend Devin Booker is an athlete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Booker, a professional NBA basketball player for the Phoenix Suns, made his Olympic debut for the USA Men's team alongside fellow superstars Kevin Durant, Jerami Grant, and Bam Adebayo against France during the legendary games in late July, per AZ Central.

Jenner may not be front and center at Booker's games in Tokyo, but the supermodel loves cheering her man on at his more local events. E! News reported Jenner was spotted attending Booker's NBA Finals on July 17 in Phoenix, where she seemed "really engaged in the game," an eyewitness told the outlet. "She would stand up and cheer every time Devin scored. It was so cute! She held her hands on her head at the end of the first quarter."

When Jenner and Booker first started dating in June 2020, the two were extremely tight-lipped about sharing details of their romance. However, after multiple public appearances, she's slowly started posting pics of the pair on Instagram. Most recently, Jenner showcased her love for her beau by celebrating his win at the Olympics. Keep scrolling for more on the brunette bombshell's reaction to Booker's medal.