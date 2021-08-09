How Much Was Jane Withers Worth At The Time Of Her Death?

Jane Withers may not have been "America's little darling" like Shirley Temple, but the former child star had a long, lucrative screen career. Withers, who was one of the remaining stars of Hollywood's golden age, died on August 7 at age 95 in California, per Associated Press. Her daughter Kendall Errair confirmed her death to Deadline, saying her mom "especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was."

Motivated by her showbiz-driven mother, the Atlanta native expressed interest in the arts at a young age and began tap and singing lessons at age 6. After some local success, in which she was offered her own radio show at 3, Withers and her mom moved to Hollywood to forge her film career, per People. In 1934, she scored her big break as Temple's "spoiled" nemesis in "Bright Eyes" — which Withers initially thought could spell the end of her career, just as it was beginning. Per AP, she said, "I ran over Shirley with a tricycle, and a baby buggy. And I thought, 'Oh dear, everybody's going to hate me forever because I was so creepy mean to Shirley Temple!'"

But Withers was wrong, as critics not only loved her performance, but surprisingly, she acquired legions of fans who thanked her for being mean to Temple "because she's so perfect." Withers' newfound fame then saw Fox boss Darryl F. Zanuck consider another child actor for the studio — an almost-antithesis for Temple — and she signed a seven-year contract.