Margot Robbie Reveals She Went To An Audition In This Altered State Of Mind

Margot Robbie may have a resume of memorable on-screen characters thus far in her career, but the actor is revealing she contemplates quitting all the time. "I haven't just had one specific incident or time in my life where I'm like, 'That's it, I'm calling it quits' — I've had many," Robbie admitted to The Sun. "In fact, in the week leading up to the first day of playing any character — every character I've ever played — I have a huge crisis of faith and convince myself that I'm a terrible actor, and I'm not actually any good at this job, and that I don't know the character, I'll never be able to pull it off."

Robbie has played a wide range of characters on the screen, including Tonya Harding in 2017's "I, Tonya," Naomi Lapaglia in "The Wolf Of Wall Street" opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Kayla Pospisil in the Fox News inspired "Bombshell" and of course, Harley Quinn of the DC Comics. "Auditions terrify me," continued Robbie. "I get nervous doing the early reads, even when I know that I've already got the part. I still find that nerve-racking. I find them really scary."

One audition the super-villain found very scary involved some painkillers the actor accidentally took one too many of. Here's the deal.