The Real Reason BravoCon 2021 Was Canceled

Reality TV aficionados had fresh reason to rejoice when "BravoCon" launched in 2019, bringing fans everything they loved about Bravo TV in one space. Think photo ops, Instagram-worthy moments, live panels, and immersive experiences, all of which featured network stars from shows like "Vanderpump Rules," "Southern Charm," "Real Housewives," and "Below Deck." One of the major faces of Bravo, Andy Cohen, also filmed an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" at the inaugural event, according to Bravo TV.

Back in 2020, BravoCon was one of the many casualties of COVID-19, but Variety reported that the event would return to New York City in 2021. "Close to ten thousand fans experienced our first ever BravoCon and I'm so excited to bring the Bravosphere to life again," NBCUniversal's executive vice president of consumer engagement and brand strategy Ellen Stone told the outlet. "The passion of our attendees combined with the enthusiasm from our talent set the standards super high for our second Con, which we plan to be even more memorable." Unfortunately, however, this proved not to be the case, as Page Six shared the news that Bravo had opted to cancel its fan-favorite event on August 9.

The cancellation shocked "Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps, who had tweeted about the event as recently as August 3. Cohen also took to Twitter to react to the news, calling the plans "incredible, ambitious ... and now we must wait until 2022!!!" But what was the reasoning behind the decision to cancel BravoCon?