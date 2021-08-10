Did The Obamas And The Sussexes Have A Falling-Out?

Celebrity parties are always full of fun and drama with fans wanting to know who got the invite and who didn't. Former President Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday with a big bash this past weekend. According to The New York Times, the guest list was full of A-listers, including Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Stephen Colbert, and more.

Ahead of the celebrations at Martha's Vineyard, though, Barack had to cut back his reported 475-person guest list to a more manageable number amid coronavirus pandemic concerns over the Delta variant ravaging throughout the United States. Comedians Larry David, David Letterman, and Conan O'Brian were reportedly uninvited from the birthday bash.

Another couple who wasn't invited was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have had a friendly relationship with the Obamas in recent years. The Sussexes have received advice from Barack and Michelle Obama over their departure from the royal family in 2020 and have supported each other's initiatives, per Insider. But did they have a falling-out that led to them being booted off the guest list? Find out the truth about their relationship below.