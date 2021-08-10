Did The Obamas And The Sussexes Have A Falling-Out?
Celebrity parties are always full of fun and drama with fans wanting to know who got the invite and who didn't. Former President Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday with a big bash this past weekend. According to The New York Times, the guest list was full of A-listers, including Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Stephen Colbert, and more.
Ahead of the celebrations at Martha's Vineyard, though, Barack had to cut back his reported 475-person guest list to a more manageable number amid coronavirus pandemic concerns over the Delta variant ravaging throughout the United States. Comedians Larry David, David Letterman, and Conan O'Brian were reportedly uninvited from the birthday bash.
Another couple who wasn't invited was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have had a friendly relationship with the Obamas in recent years. The Sussexes have received advice from Barack and Michelle Obama over their departure from the royal family in 2020 and have supported each other's initiatives, per Insider. But did they have a falling-out that led to them being booted off the guest list? Find out the truth about their relationship below.
The Obamas were apparently not fans of the Sussexes 'attacking' the royal family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were one of the biggest names who weren't invited to attend Barack Obama's birthday bash — and according to royal expert Camilla Tominey, their absence could be attributed to the former president and first lady's supposed disapproval of Harry's attacks on the royal family.
In an op-ed for The Telegraph, Tominey claimed that the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey in March of this year would not "have gone down well with a couple who have always put 'family first' to see Harry and Meghan being so openly critical of their royal relatives." She added, "When it comes to Harry and Meghan, it seems, the former president and first lady remain firmly of the view that blood is thicker than water." Meanwhile, an insider also told Tominey, "The Obamas didn't like Harry attacking his family. They value family and certainly aren't the type of people who would want their children talking to the press."
While the public will never know why the Sussexes weren't invited to Barack's party, it is also possible that Prince Harry declined ahead of Meghan's 40th birthday, on August 4 (she shares the same birthday with Barack), according to Page Six, who noted that the couple was "not planning to attend."