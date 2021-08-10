Alec Baldwin's Reaction To Andrew Cuomo's Resignation Has Jaws Dropping

With the news of Andrew Cuomo's resignation as the governor of New York, fellow politicians, public figures, and Hollywood stars have sounded off on the ongoing scandal. Cuomo announced his decision to leave the position on August 10, revealing he'll officially resign as the governor of New York in 14 days, per CNN. Cuomo's announcement comes after a report from the state attorney general found he sexually harassed multiple women during his time in office, allegations the politician has vehemently denied.

"This is one of the most challenging times for government in a generation. Government really needs to function today. Government needs to perform ... and wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing," Cuomo said during a press conference (via The Hill). "I think, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore, that's what I'll do."

Since the news made headlines, stars like Ellen Barkin, Cynthia Nixon, and Ana Navarro-Cardenas celebrated his resignation on social media. Actor George Takei took to Twitter, writing, "Today proved that Republicans and Democrats truly can put aside their differences, listen to their voters, and come to happy agreement over Governor Cuomo's resignation." But while most celebs are in favor of Cuomo's departure, Alec Baldwin seemingly shared a message of support for the disgraced governor. Keep scrolling to find out why the actor's reaction has jaws dropping.