The Tragic Death Of Notorious B.I.G. Producer Chucky Thompson

The world of hip-hop and R&B will never be the same following the news of Chucky Thompson's death. The rap superstar, who created legendary tunes with some of the biggest names in music, including Notorious B.I.G., Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Mary J. Blige, died at age 53 on August 10. The late producer's publicist, Tamar Juda, confirmed the news to CNN but held off from sharing the cause of death.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson," Juda said in a statement. "To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity, and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan." Shortly after the word spread, fellow hip-hop and R&B artists expressed their heartbreak on social media, including Blige.

"Damn! I just spoke to this man last month! We were discussing our plans to work together again," the "Family Affair" hitmaker penned alongside a photo of her beloved friend. "Chucky and I was [sic] and will always be a musical match made in heaven. He knew everything I was feeling personally and when we worked on the 'My Life' and 'Mary' albums. He was an angel sent to help me weather my storm. Now my brother and my friend returned to where all angels and beautiful people like him come from." For more on Thompson's legacy, keep scrolling.