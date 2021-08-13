Are Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Working Together On A New Project?

At one point, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were not very close, but it seems like their relationship has improved. Ever since Meghan gave birth to daughter Lilibet in June, "Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more." A source told Us Weekly in June that "She's sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship."

This is a vast improvement from the era of Meghan and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March where she claimed Kate made her cry, according to the Daily Mail. The women moved past the incident, but Kate tried to do damage control before the interview aired. Royal commentator Camilla Tominey wrote Stella magazine: "I have been reliably informed she was even telling her friends before the Oprah interview that she did not think it was too late to 'pull them back in.'" A source reportedly told Tominey that "Kate's natural instinct is to try to smooth things over."

Although Meghan and Kate did not appear to be BFFs, "they're closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family," Us Weekly reported in August. This improved relationship could even mean that they are collaborating on a new project — keep reading for more details.