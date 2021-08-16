Is This The Real Reason Lindsey Graham Attacked Hunter Biden?

When it comes to the art of the apology, it seems Lindsey Graham could use a refresher or two. As The Guardian reported on August 16, the Republican South Carolina senator attempted to reach out and apologize to President Joe Biden. During the administration of former President Donald Trump, Graham had levied a number of attacks not only on Biden himself, but members of his family.

Graham, who was initially a vocal critic of Trump after he announced his intention to run for office in 2015, was once lauded for excoriating descriptors he applied to the then-candidate, labeling him as "a race-baiting, xenophobic bigot," per The New York Times. But as the newspaper also noted, Graham's 2015 comments are the diametric opposite of the behavior the senator has exhibited after Trump's ascent. Swapping his oppositional stance regarding Trump with one more along the lines of the sycophantic, Graham transformed himself into one of Trump's closest allies. Graham himself has a history of supporting anti-LGBT+ measures dating back to at least 1996. He also denied the existence of systemic racism in April.

His loyalties to the twice-impeached former president supposedly caused him to eschew his long-running friendship with Biden. Graham even went as far as to zero in on Biden's son, Hunter, in an attempt to sway the November 2020 election in Trump's favor. However, Graham has since reportedly attempted to make amends with Biden after the election was over. So what went down?