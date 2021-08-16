John Oliver Doesn't Hold Back His Dislike For Mike Richards

Comedian and host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," John Oliver is known for poking fun at plenty of people. Who could forget the time he put Olympian Ryan Lochte on blast after the swimmer's controversial gas station incident in 2016? Per USA Today FTW, the British funnyman called Lochte "America's sweet, dumb merman" and "the purest form of the chemical element 'Bro,'" before declaring that it was time to "say goodbye to one of America's favorite idiots." Harsh!

But Lochte is far from Oliver's only target. During his eight seasons, the host has made no secret of his dislike for ex-President Donald Trump. After devoting plenty of segments to lambasting Trump's policies, Oliver urged Americans to vote the commander-in-chief out of office due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Entertainment Weekly. "[Trump's response] has been such a disaster that there are massive f***-ups you may have forgotten," Oliver said during the November 2 episode. "Remember that time he suggested we should leave American citizens on a cruise ship ravished with coronavirus because they'd increase the number of positive cases in the country, and he 'liked the numbers being where they are'? That was insane, right?!" But with the Biden administration in power as of 2021, Oliver has turned his attention elsewhere. This time, it was "Jeopardy!" host and executive producer Mike Richards who was the subject of Oliver's barbs.