Jennifer Gates Has Something To Say About Her Mother, Melinda

Jennifer Gates has something to say about her mother, Melinda Gates. The family has been in the news for much of 2021 as Melinda and Bill Gates have had to sort out the end of their marriage largely in the public eye. CNBC reported that the billionaire couple's divorce was final on August 2, after 27 years of marriage.

The world was shocked when Melinda and Bill announced their divorce on May 3. The Gates marriage seemed like a fairytale to many, but appearances aren't everything. In July, The New York Times reported that Bill had a "reputation for questionable conduct" at Microsoft and the Gates foundation. Bill reportedly had an affair 20 years prior, and other details about the billionaire's behavior differed from Bill's squeaky clean public image. According to the Times, it was Bill's friendship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein finally drove Melinda to end her marriage. The Gates met Epstein in 2011, three years after he pled guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor. Melinda told her husband she didn't like him spending time with Epstein, but sources told the Times that Bill continued his friendship with the sex offender. Melinda reportedly hired divorce attorneys in October 2019 when the relationship between her husband Bill and Epstein became public.

However, there's at least one Gates sticking by Melinda. Keep reading to learn what Jennifer has to say about her mother.